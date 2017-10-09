Juvenile injured in East End Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is recovering after being shot in Richmond’s East End Sunday evening.
Richmond police tell 8News the juvenile was shot in the lower leg just after 8 p.m. on Accommodation Street. The juvenile is expected to be OK, police said.
There’s no word on any suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Click here to check on crime in your area.
Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.