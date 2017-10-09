Innsbrook After Hours to ring in new year with Kool & The Gang

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — R&B legends Kool & The Gang will be ringing in the new year at Innsbrook After Hours.

The night will also include a light show and Midnight Ball Drop. Richmond’s party rock band The Mashup will open the show.

Known for hits like “ Celebration”, “Cherish”, “Jungle Boogie”, “Summer Madness”, and “Open Sesame”, Kool & The Gang have been performing together for 45 years.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. here or by phone at 804-423-1779. Early Bird General Admission tickets will be just $20.17 through the end of Oct. General Admission tickets will increase in price after that, and will be $40 at the gate on New Year’s Eve.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.