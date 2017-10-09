Henrico crews battle warehouse fire on Darbytown Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico firefighters battled a warehouse fire on Darbytown Road early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the Fareva Warehouse, located on the 2200 block of Darbytown Road, just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Henrico Fire officials say a piece of machinery caught on fire in the rear of the warehouse. The sprinkler system contained the fire.

All 26 employees working at the time of the fire were evacuated and no injuries were reported, officials say.

Due to intense smoke inside the warehouse, a second alarm requested at 4:37 a.m.

The scene has since been marked under control and crews are focusing on smoke removal.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

