Henrico crews battle warehouse fire on Darbytown Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico firefighters battled a warehouse fire on Darbytown Road early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the Fareva Warehouse, located at 2248 Darbytown Road, just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

The company evacuated all 26 employees who were on the scene and no injuries were reported.

Henrico Fire officials say a piece of machinery caught on fire in the rear of the warehouse. The sprinkler system contained the fire but crews were forced to use hand lines to extinguish the fire.

Due to intense smoke inside the warehouse, a second alarm requested at 4:37 a.m. — bringing a total of 45 fire personnel on scene.

Officials say smoke removal will take another couple hours, but the fire has been marked under control.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

