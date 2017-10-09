Former Henrico teacher to serve 12 months for having sex with minor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ashley Leigh-Lewis Weber, the former high school teacher in Henrico County who in August was charged with having sex with a minor, pled guilty to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

As a result, Weber was sentenced to 24 months with 12 months suspended. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Henrico Police told 8News they took a report on June 12 for an inappropriate relationship between Weber, who was a history teacher at Freeman High School, and a juvenile.

The investigation led to Weber being charged with two counts of having consensual sexual intercourse with a child 15+ years old and one count of using a communication device to propose sex.

