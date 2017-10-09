Eerie Canal Tours feature haunting tales of Richmond’s past

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday, Oct. 28, Richmond will be having haunted boat tours.

These special 30-minute tours will be going on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The tours will have a $2 fee except for kids 4 years of age and under.

This haunted tour gives passengers a blast from the past as they travel down Kanawha Canal, one of Richmond’s most historically haunted districts. The event is for the whole family, and little ones dressed in costumes may receive a special candy treat.

On Halloween day, Richmond Canal Cruises will be open from noon to 7 p.m., and all passengers wearing a costume will ride for a discounted rate.

To learn more, call 804-788-6466 or visit here.

