Arrest warrant issued for man who was assaulted during Charlottesville protests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC/Newsplex) — The Charlottesville Police Department issued a warrant Monday for the arrest of a man who previously accused two other men of assault.

Police are now looking for 20-year-old Deandre Shakur Harris of Suffolk who they say also committed assault during the protests on Aug. 12 at the East Market Street parking garage in Charlottesville.

Police had previously arrested 18-year-old Daniel Borden and 33-year-old Alex Ramos in connection with the incident and charged them with malicious wounding.

At least part of the incident was captured in a video that later went viral.

After the incident, Harris was left with a broken wrist and a head wound.

Borden and Ramos have both previously claimed self-defense.

Previous stories: 3 new people charged in relation to Charlottesville protest violence, Man charged in Charlottesville beating arrested in Georgia

Police said they made the decision to issue an arrest warrant after speaking with a victim who went to the magistrate’s office and presented facts about what happened in an attempt to obtain a warrant.

The magistrate then asked a detective to respond and verify the facts presented by the victim.

As a result, Harris is now wanted for unlawful wounding.

Police say he is not currently in custody.

