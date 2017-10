RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — College basketball begins in early November and teams across the country are starting up preseason practices. The VCU Rams held their first official practice on October 2nd. 8Sports sat down with VCU’s first year head coach Mike Rhoades to catch up on how the offseason went on Broad street, learn of his past influencing his future in Richmond and what to expect in the 2017-2018 season.

