RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — College basketball begins in early November and teams across the country are starting up preseason practices. The Richmond Spiders held their first official practice over a week ago. 8Sports sat down with Richmond’s head coach Chris Mooney to get a feel for a new look Spiders with youth and experience, how the program was able to get Georgetown on the schedule for next month as well as what to expect in the 2017-2018 season.

Advertisement