Richmond Police investigate sixth shooting since last night

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — Just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Richmond Police responded to the 3400 block of Enslow Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene they found a single male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He has been transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point there is no suspect description available. Richmond Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is expected to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.