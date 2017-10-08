Passenger jumps from moving vehicle during pursuit

HANOVER COUNTY, VA (WRIC) — Virginia State Police with assistance from Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond Police have concluded their search for a driver suspected in a pursuit.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, VSP began assisting Richmond Police with a pursuit once it made its way onto Interstate 95. The pursuit continued north to Exit 89 for Lewistown Road. As the suspect vehicle took the exit ramp, a passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle. The vehicle kept going and crashed a short distance later. State police heard a gunshot and when they approached the crashed vehicle, they found it empty of its driver.

During the search efforts by Virginia State Police and Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies, a single gunshot was heard at approximately 12:45 a.m. Minutes later, a male subject was located in the vicinity of Route 1 and Fox Cross Road suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male subject was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A search perimeter was immediately established by State Police and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The adult male passenger was taken into custody without incident at the scene. He refused medical treatment for minor injuries sustained from jumping from the moving vehicle.

No law enforcement discharged their weapons during the course of the incident or pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.

