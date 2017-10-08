ESPN’s College Gameday returning to James Madison

The nationally-televised College GameDay will return to the James Madison University Quad on Saturday, Oct. 14, the school confirmed on Sunday.

The ESPN broadcast drew more than 12,000 students and fans when it last visited the Friendly City nearly two years ago.

The show, hosted by Rece Davis, will air from 9 a.m. until noon before game between James Madison (5-0) and Villanova (4-2).

The Dukes are undefeated so far this season, after a 20-10 victory at Delaware last month.

Saturday will mark College GameDay’s second stop in the commonwealth this season, after visiting Virginia Tech.