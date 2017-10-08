3 injured in multi-vehicle crash; home struck by truck

HENRICO COUNTY, VA (WRIC) — Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon Henrico Police responded to the 2000 block of Brandonview Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash.

Once on scene they found three vehicles were involved, including one that struck a nearby home.

Three people were injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Building inspectors are on scene making sure that the house is safe for occupants to stay inside.

The crash itself is still under investigation.

