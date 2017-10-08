27-year-old Mechanicsville woman killed on I-95 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (WRIC) — A 27-year-old Mechanicsville woman was killed following a single-vehicle accident on I-95 in Chesterfield County.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 8. According to Virginia State Police, a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and caught fire near the Willis Road exit.

The driver, who has been identified as Chante A. McGinnis of Mechanicsville, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

