3 injured, including juvenile in triple shooting

Three people, including a juvenile, were transported to the hospital after a shooting in Richmond’s Hillside Court.

Richmond police responded to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found three victims, one juvenile and two adults, all with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

The three were transported to the hospital, and are expected to recover.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is expected to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.