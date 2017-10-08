1 killed after car catches fire in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (WRIC) — Virginia State Police confirm that the driver of a single-vehicle crash on I-95 was killed.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Chesterfield County.

The vehicle was traveling south on Interstate 95 when it crashed near the Willis Road exit.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. State police are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.

This is a developing story.

