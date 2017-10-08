1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood, police say.

Off-duty police officers reported hearing gunshots in Shockoe Bottom just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, officials say. When police arrived at the scene on the 1700 block of East Main Street, they found two men had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital, but the severity of his injuries is unknown, according to police.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and they have not released any information about a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.