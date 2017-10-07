Small plane crashes into Middlesex Co. home

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — A small plane crashed into a home Saturday in Middlesex County.

Shawn Trigor took these photos of the aftermath. He told 8News it happened in Topping.

He was staying at Grey’s Point Campground.

The photos from the scene show Hartfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office said Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

As of 6:30 p.m., Trigor said the plane is still there.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

