Sen. Tim Kaine visits Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage

PUERTO RICO — Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) spent Saturday surveying storm damage and getting briefed on relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

The hurricane has killed at least 34 people and most residents are still without electricity.

Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) were also there.

The Senators traveled as a part of a bicameral and bipartisan CODEL through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Before the trip, Kaine called the devastation in Puerto Rico “catastrophic” and said the budget committee would be working on a major budget deal between now and the end of December.

“I want to make sure that the resources that we are devoting toward this emergency relief are sufficient,” Kaine said.

