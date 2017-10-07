RPS employee found dead in James River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have identified the body that was found in the James River over the weekend.

Authorities say the body of 48-year-old Lamont R. Booker of Chamberlayne Road in Henrico County was found on the shore near Dutch Gap boat landing at around 10:50 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 7.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but police say there are no signs of foul play.

An official with Richmond Public Schools confirmed to 8News that Booker was an employee of RPS.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

