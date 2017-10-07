Richmond celebrates the arts with First Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of people took over the city of Richmond’s art district as part of ‘First Friday.’

The year-round event lets participants check out shops and art galleries after-hours.

Lee Kripke came from Philadelphia to experience the event with his friends.

“I think it brings everyone together,” Kripke said. “Everyone’s walking around, people are happy, community’s good.”

People who attend regularly said they can’t get enough and it’s a great way to get a closer look at Richmond’s culture.

VCU junior Meghan Bright comes each month with her roommate, Sarah Clagett.

“I always try to first time because I’m an art major and I want to go out and see the galleries and everything,” Bright said.

Volunteers on-sight said the year-round event gives folks a chance to tap into their creativity.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.