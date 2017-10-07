UPDATE: Petersburg police locate missing autistic 15-year-old

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — UPDATE: Police in Petersburg have located a missing teen.

Lieutenant Emanuel Chambliss with the Petersburg Bureau of Police said Zaire Higgins was found in Chesterfield and is in the process of being transferred back to Petersburg.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Zaire Higgins was last seen on North Foley Street wearing a lime green shirt with the word “Glow” in the center, black basketball shorts and dark flip flops.

Police said Higgins is a high-functioning autistic child.

If you have seen him or know where he is, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or text the keyword “pdcash” followed by the tip to 274637.

The number for Petersburg Crime Solvers is 804-861-1212. The Petersburg Police non-emergency line can be reached at 804-732-4222.