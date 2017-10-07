Man shot in hand and chest in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va, (WRIC) — Hopewell police responded to the 1600 block of Buren Street in reference to a shooting.

A 23 year-old man was found with a single gunshot would to the right hand and to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything to please contact the Hopewell police.

