Group of white nationalists holds torch-lit rally in Charlottesville

A group of white nationalists held a torch-lit rally at Emancipation Park in Downtown Charlottesville Sunday night.

Richard Spencer, a leader of the alt-right, also attended.

Spencer tweeted a video saying, “Charlottesville 3.0 was as success.”

The marchers were heard chanting, “you will not replace us,” and “we will be back.”

The torch-lit rally comes just a few days after a judge ruled the lawsuit involving the Lee Statue could move forward.

This also comes almost two months after a similar torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia, and the deadly Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12.

Within about 20 minutes, the group dispersed and the rally ended.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

