Group of white nationalists holds torch-lit rally in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) — A group of white nationalists held a torch-lit rally at Emancipation Park in Downtown Charlottesville Sunday night.
Richard Spencer, a leader of the alt-right, also attended.
Spencer tweeted a video saying, “Charlottesville 3.0 was as success.”
The marchers were heard chanting, “you will not replace us,” and “we will be back.”
The torch-lit rally comes just a few days after a judge ruled the lawsuit involving the Lee Statue could move forward.
This also comes almost two months after a similar torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia, and the deadly Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12.
Within about 20 minutes, the group dispersed and the rally ended.
