Car slams into Tweed storefront in Henrico Co.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into Henrico home and gift shop Tweed Saturday morning. It happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Henrico County Police and fire responded to the scene.

Henrico fire told 8News the Tesla moved on its own. Fire officials said the woman who owns the vehicle was okay.

The store was open Saturday following the crash. The front area where the glass shattered was closed off.

Nobody was hurt.

