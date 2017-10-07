Body found in the James River

CHESTERFIELD, VA. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are conducting a death investigation where a body of a man was found in the James River.

The man’s body was found on the shore near Dutch Gap boat landing, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Identity of the man’s body will made once police and the medical examiner notify next of kin.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County police department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com