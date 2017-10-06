Police: 40 pounds of pot, 19 firearms seized from Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges are expected to be filed soon against a 38-year-old Locust Grove after authorities found dozens of pounds of marijuana nearly 20 guns inside his Orange County home.

On October 4, investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Stafford County Sheriff’s Office searched a residence in the Wilderness Shores area of Orange County. Inside they found roughly 40 pounds of marijuana, three marijuana plants and 19 firearms.

Officials say James Adam Cooper was taken into custody by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. he will be formally charged in Orange County at a later date.

