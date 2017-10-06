Man robs east end Henrico McDonald’s at gun point

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who robbed a McDonald’s restaurant in the county’s east end.

Police said the man entered the restaurant, located in the 5100 block of 9 Mile Road at about 10:30 a.m. Friday brandishing a gun. This is across the road from Fairfield Middle School.

Police said he showed the weapon while taking money from the restaurant.

No shots were fired during the robbery and nobody was injured.

The suspect was last seen running towards the rear of the restaurant.

