Local reaction to NRA’s endorsement of bump stock regulation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The National Rifle Association endorsed the regulation of “bump stocks” Thursday in a reversal of previous policy regarding gun regulation.

This comes just days after a man used such a device to convert semi-automatic weapons to make them fire more rapidly to shoot into a crowd at a Las Vegas music festival, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more.

8News reporter Aaron Thomas spoke with people on both sides of the issue.

A manager at Bob Moates Sports Shop, which sells guns, in Chesterfield said that he believes the NRA’s announcement on regulating bump stocks is a way to appease gun opponents.

Bob Moates Sports Shop manager Richard Hill said the business has seen a spike in sales since Sunday’s mass shooting, a trend typical after other mass shootings.

“You get an interest now, on what they are trying to ban … What should I run out and get before I can’t get it,” Hill said.

The newest item of discussion is bump stocks, devices that can be attached to semi-automatic rifles which allows them to fire hundreds of bullets a minute.

The NRA is now embracing the idea of new rules on these devices.

“In all reality, I don’t expect anything to change,” Hill said.

8News also spoke with Philip Van Cleave from the VA Citizens Defense League.

“We’re not supportive of something … to take away these bump stocks,” Van Cleave said.

Van Cleave also said he opposes the NRA’s announcement.

He says Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas is just one example of bump stocks being misused.

“If we got rid of everything the one time somebody does something bad with it, we wouldn’t have cars, airplanes, you name it,” he said.

The NRA is known for rarely backing down on gun control issues.

To some, the group’s change of heart represents a step toward making progress on gun control.

“I think that they should review that and just think about that because there’s no reason for guys or women to have that unless they’re in the military,” resident Rachel Horne said.

Earlier today Congress introduced legislation to ban the sale of bump stocks.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

