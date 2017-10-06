Large police presence at Richmond Carnival Grounds on Midlothian

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There was a large police and emergency personnel presence Friday night at the Richmond Carnival Grounds.

The Richmond Fall Carnival is taking place in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike until Saturday.

On the Virginia.org website, the fair advertises itself as a family-friendly event featuring fair food, carnival games and rides for all ages.

It is still unclear at this time what caused the emergency response. Stay with 8News on air and online as details become available.

