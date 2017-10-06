Gr8 Weekend Events: State Fair, Festival of the Grape and RVA MakerFest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The State Fair of Virginia continues this weekend and there’s lots to see — and eat. They’ll have “Embellished Tater Tots” that are covered with sausage gravy and topped with bacon, a “Super Villian Whoopie Pie” with an oatmeal cookie on one side and a chocolate cake on the other stuffed with marshmallow fluff and embellished with vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate and cinnamon toast crunch. For the adventurous eater, you can try the “peanut butter bacon hot dog topped with spicy pepper jelly.” If that’s not enough, they also have lots of rides and activities and of course, tons of animals to see. The State Fair of Virginia goes through Sunday Oct. 8. The times are below:

Fridays and Saturdays – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here for ticket information and more on activities and events.

The 66th Annual Parade of Homes kicks off on this weekend. The Home Building Association of Richmond is showcasing 91 new homes this year. You can give yourself a tour and check out the designs, floor plans and even the decor. The Parade of Homes will be held October 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29. Hours are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. The homes are all throughout the region. Click here for more information.

PUSH Explore The City Presents: First Friday Live from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Image Bar & Lounge. This event will depict art through live performances, a live Jazz band, and photography. There will be happy hour specials, great vibes and exclusive merchandise sold by up and coming designer Chidozie.

The Green Top Outdoor Expo is this Saturday and Sunday. It’s a way for the company to celebrate 70 years of business. They’ll have more than 100 vendors, seminars, demonstrations, and entertainment, plus, activities for the whole family. It’s free and open to the public.

Saturday, October 07, 2017 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday, October 08, 2017 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Green Top

10150 Lakeridge Parkway

Ashland, Va.

The RVA MakerFest is Saturday at the Science Museum of Virginia. They’ll have more than 100 makers, tinkerers, hobbyists and entrepreneurs from across the region. They’ll be showcasing their work in science, art, technology, engineering, sustainability, food, music and more. You can interact with different innovators – from glassblowers to blacksmiths to puppeteers – who will lead workshops and will have handmade creations you can buy. Plus, you can explore the Museum’s exhibits for free. It’s from 10 am to 5 p.m. The address for the Science Museum of Richmond is: 2500 W Broad St, Richmond, Va. 23220.

Louisa County High School is hosting a huge homecoming parade and carnival on Saturday. At last year’s event 5,000 people came out to the town with a population of less than 500. This will be the second year for the parade and the first year for the carnival. Both events are free and they’re helping local, low-income families by giving rebates to anyone who makes a donation to the Louisa County Resource Council’s food bank. The parade starts at 4 p.m. starting at Walton Park in Mineral and ending at Louisa County Middle School. The carnival starts at 5 p.m. It’s outside the Louisa County High School stadium.

Powhatan’s 15th annual Festival of the Grape returns Saturday with 25 wineries, Virginia beers, shopping and dining from over 100 vendors and family-friendly entertainment including music from the InsideOut and Route 64. Discounted festival tickets are available in advance $15-$25 with children 12 and under free. Tickets will also be available at the gate. Adult tickets include wine tastings and a complimentary wine glass.

Saturday, October 07, 2017

11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Historic Courthouse Square

3887 Old Buckingham Road

Powhatan, Va.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.