Four shootings in four days leave three dead, two hurt in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that happened in the city in four days. There’s no word yet on suspect descriptions.

The latest fatal shooting happened in Richmond’s East End at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Richmond Police said they found Hakeem W. Winston, 24, of the 800 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard near N. 39th Street and Crestview Road suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Winston was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Richmond Police said moments later another man showed up to a local hospital suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police are now saying that the two incidents were related. At this time, police are not seeking any suspects.

Hours before there was another shooting that happened in Gilpin Court. The victim expected to be OK.

There have been four shootings in Richmond between Monday and Thursday, leaving 3 people dead.

