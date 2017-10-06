Chesterfield police urges change in routine after more than 20 larcenies in one night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police is asking to “change your routine” after over twenty larcenies from vehicles were reported in one night in one neighborhood.

Chesterfield police said in a Facebook post that guns, money, computers, wallets and jewelry were among the items stolen from the unlocked cars. None of the cases involved forced entry to any of the vehicles, police said, and in once instance, a car was stolen because the keys were left inside the unlocked car.

“Please help us. We can’t do it alone,” Chesterfield police pleaded on their Facebook page. “Do you do this? Do you leave your car unlocked? Do you leave your valuables in the car? Do you know people who do? Change your routine. Make it a habit to remove your belongings and lock your vehicles. Encourage your friends to do the same.”

