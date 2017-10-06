Adopt a Furry Friend: Blitz

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Blitz.

This energetic pup loves to give kisses, snuggle and adorably wiggle. Blitz is great with other dogs and makes friends everywhere he goes, says Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA.

Blitz is ready to meet his new family. If you are interested in adopting him, call the Richmond SPCA’s adoption hotline at 804-521-1307.

In celebration of Adopt a Dog Month, the Richmond SPCA is reducing all dog adoption fees by 15 percent for all of October.

