2 men arrested, charged in Spotsylvania Co. with possession/distribution of heroin

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were arrested and charged with distributing heroin in Spotsylvania County Friday.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris said that detectives arrested Robert Early Woods, 39, of Spotsylvania and Jerome Mathias Berryman, 28, of Fredericksburg.

Woods was charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II controlled substance.

Berryman was charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Both arrests stem from an investigation into the alleged distribution of narcotics. Members of the sheriff’s office narcotics unit responded to the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway to serve a search warrant.

Upon entering the premises, detectives detained Woods and Berryman and searched the premises. Shortly thereafter they found a half ounce of heroin, a small amount of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

If you have any information to aid in the investigation, you can call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822 or text a tip: Text SEE911 to CRIMES (274637).

