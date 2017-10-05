Woman dies when vehicle overturns in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead in a single-vehicle crash that happened Thursday in Louisa County.

State Police said that Gail Smith, 60, of Mineral, Virginia died at the scene after her vehicle ran off the road and overturned.

Police said that no other vehicles were involved.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. on Route 208 less than a mile east of Route 714.

Police said that Smith was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

State Police are still investigating.

