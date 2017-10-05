VIDEO: Woman arrested for DWI after fleeing 2 crash scenes in Chesterfield

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police have confirmed that the woman who fled two crash scenes on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday afternoon was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Henrico County just thirty minutes later. The vehicle she was driving was then involved in a third crash Wednesday.

Carolyn Miller was arrested by Henrico County Police Tuesday after she was pulled near the intersection of Parham Road and September Drive at about 6:30 p.m. She was charged with DWI, 1st offense, refusal to take blood/breath test and having an open alcohol container.

Miller spent the night in jail before bonding out Wednesday morning.

Then, at about 11:15 a.m., the same vehicle that Miller had driven during the Midlothian incidents and in which she was arrested in Henrico was involved in a third wreck.

This time, the crash happened on Route 288 southbound near West Creek Parkway in Goochland County. The red Chevy Blazer went over the guardrail.

At this time, it is unclear who was driving the vehicle when it crashed, or if anyone was injured.

Police records show that Miller was previously convicted of speeding, and being drunk in public in Chesterfield County in 2015. She also has 5 misdemeanor assault convictions in Hanover County from an incident that happened in 2014.

