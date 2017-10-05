Victim from weekend shooting dies; suspect arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the victims from a weekend shooting in Richmond has died. Meanwhile, Richmond Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

Police said that they arrested Carrol Speights, 25, of the 00 block of Frank Street the day of the shooting. Police said that Speights was found at the scene suffering gunshot injuries. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated assault. More charges are pending.

When police arrived at the scene early Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue, they found Speights and Alexander Briggs, 21, of the 2400 block of Flint Street suffering injuries.

Briggs died Wednesday evening in the hospital.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detectives J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people shot in Richmond’s southside

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.