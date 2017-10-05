Taste of Brunswick Festival taking place Oct. 14

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Taste of Brunswick Festival will be a platform for 25 to 30 stewmasters who will compete for the World Champion title this Sat., Oct. 14.

The annual festival is in its 21st year, and organizers expect 10,000 people to attend. Stewmasters will sell stew samples and bowls beginning at 11 a.m., and quarts of stew will be for sale beginning at 1 p.m. Visitors can expect singers, a car show, an antique tractor show, vendors and children’s activities. The family-friendly event will also have entertainment like Civil War re-enactors, stagecoach rides and a petting zoo for kids.

The Brunswick stew festival began in 1988 when the Virginia General assembly affirmed that Brunswick County, Va. was the birthplace of the stew.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Southside Virginia Community College at 100 Campus Drive in Alberta. More information is on their website.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.