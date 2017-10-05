Suspect sought in Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are investigating after a person was shot in Gilpin Court Thursday morning.

Police tell 8News they responded to reports of a shooting at 9:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West Charity Street, near St. Peter Street. Once on scene they found one victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No suspect description is available at this time as police continue to investigate.

