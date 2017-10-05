Richmond Police investigating second broad-daylight shooting of the day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating their second shooting of the day in the city’s east end.

The shooting took place at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. 39th Street and Crestview Road. Police are also investigating another shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Gilpin Court.

When police arrived, they found one victim who had been shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released.

