Publix announces official plans to replace Martin’s on Forest Hill Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Publix has officially announced plans to open a grocery store in Richmond’s southside.

The new store will take over in the space previously occupied by Martin’s in the Shops at Stratford Hills on Forest Hill Avenue.

The shopping center also houses a Target and several restaurants and is right off of Chippenham Parkway.

While Publix announced last month that the supermarket chain had purchased the land, it was announced Tuesday that they plan to acquire the lease and anticipate closing before the end of the year.

An opening date is still to be determined.

