Police investigating gas leak on VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police responded Thursday evening to a reported gas leak on Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus.

The leak appeared to be coming from the Academic Learning Commons building, which is located next to the school’s library on Floyd Avenue.

As of 6:14 p.m. the school sent a notification to students and staff saying the situation had been resolved.

