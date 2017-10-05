Police ID motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police say a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a crash involving another vehicle.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Salem Church Road near Black Oak Road.

According to police, a 2003 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Salem Church Road when it struck a 1996 Infiniti sedan that was making a left turn onto Salem Church Road from Black Oak Road.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the sedan pulled out in front of the motorcyclist, who has been identified as 52-year-old Gregory D. Adkins of Pleasant Ridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Infiniti suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.