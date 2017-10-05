Petersburg superintendent, school board receive top honors from Virginia School Boards Association

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Petersburg Superintendent Marcus Newsome and School Board members received top honors from the Academy Awards program by the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA).

The awards recognize their dedication to improving boardsmanship skills by participating in VSBA meetings, training and conferences along with involvement with the association, according to a release. There are five levels of Academy Awards, and school board members earn participation credits between July 1 and July 30 every year.

Atiba Muse earned the Award of Excellence; Adrian Dance and Dr. Marcus Newsome received the Award of Honor; and Chairman Kenneth Pritchett, Vice Chairman Steven Pierce, Lois Long and Bernard Lundy earned the Award of Distinction.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.