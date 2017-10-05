Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police say a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a crash involving another vehicle.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Salem Church Road near Black Oak Road.

Chesterfield police say Salem Church Road will remain closed in both directions in that area for a couple more hours while their crash team investigates.

This is a developing story.

