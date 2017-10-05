Man charged in connection to shooting in Spotsylvania County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania man faces several charges after a shooting on Wednesday.

Alonzo Da-von White is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission on a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Super Value Inn off of Interstate-95 around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies arrived to find shell casings in the parking lot. Several people nearby reported hearing gunfire.

Two patients later arrived to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. The two adults were treated and released.

Detectives identified White as the shooter. They soon found him and took him into custody.

White is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

_____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.