Homicide investigation underway in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred late Wednesday night.

According to police, it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Longstreet Ave. in Highland Springs.

No additional details of the investigation were released, but police say they are not actively searching for suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

