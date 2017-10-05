Homicide investigation underway after 20-year-old fatally shot Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in Henrico County after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Longstreet Ave. in Highland Springs. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 20-year-old Quinton Peter King suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details of the investigation were released, but police say they are not actively searching for suspects, and no charges have been placed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

