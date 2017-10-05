HAZMAT situation closes Cary St. Gym

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire officials say Virginia Commonwealth University’s Cary Street Gym will be closed until further notice due to a HAZMAT situation.

VCU's Cary Street Gym has been evacuated after the wrong chemicals were put in the pool @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/rV3QJorO1a — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) October 5, 2017

According to Richmond Fire Capt. Dyer, the gym’s staff found a mixture of pool chemicals that could cause health issues. No injuries or health complaints have been reported.

The building was evacuated as a precautionary and public safety measure.

VCU police are on scene monitoring the area and have closed Cary Street between Harrison and Cherry Streets.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

