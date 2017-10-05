HAZMAT investigation prompts evacuation at Cary Street Gym

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s Cary Street Gym is reopening after it was evacuated due to a HAZMAT response.

VCU's Cary Street Gym has been evacuated after the wrong chemicals were put in the pool @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/rV3QJorO1a — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) October 5, 2017

According to Richmond Fire Capt. Dyer, the gym’s staff found a mixture of pool chemicals that could cause health issues. Authorities later said the solution was the wrong type of chlorine and that it never made it into the pool water.

No injuries or health complaints have been reported.

The building was evacuated as a precautionary and public safety measure. It is unclear when the pool will reopen.

